LeBron James getting annoyed with questions about fatigue

Ask Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James anything you want, except ... "Are you tired?"

And, if you're going to try to sneak that one through, don't ask it five or six different ways, and DON'T imply that it's an issue, as one Canadian reporter did on Tuesday morning before the Cavaliers' shootaround.

"I never mentioned it was an issue", LeBron said. "You mentioned it was an issue. It (playing heavy minutes in the first round) wasn't an issue. It's what I had to do to help us get to the second round."

LeBron averaged 41 minutes per game in the grueling seven game series with the Pacers. But he says the physical toll isn't even the biggest challenge.

"Just jumping from one team where you prepare for them every day for the last two weeks, in a 7-game series, and not having much time to prepare for the #1 team in the Eastern Conference (Raptors)."

I asked head coach Tyronn Lue how tough it'll be to rev it up again after just one day of rest.

"I don't know", he said with a smile. "We've never done it before."

But LeBron insists...

"I'll be fine."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.