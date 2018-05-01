Accused arsonist indicted for setting two Olmsted Township homes on fire

A 28-year-old man has now been indicted for setting fire to two homes.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Robert Wey on the charges of arson and breaking and entering.

Olmsted Township police say Wey started the arson fires on April 1 at 27054 Bagley Road and 7554 Bronson Road.

The homes are only two miles apart.

A firefighter at the Bronson Road home almost fell through the floor while battling the fire. The officer behind him was able to grab him before he fell through.

Wey is being held on a $10,000 bond and will be back in court on May 8.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.