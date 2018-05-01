Hartville husband accused of throwing wife off bridge indicted by Grand Jury

The 72-year-old husband accused of throwing his 70-year-old wife off a bridge in Tennessee has been indicted by the Stark County Grand Jury.

Philip Snider was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Stark County Sheriff deputies say Philip threw Roberta off the bridge in January, while they were on the way to Graceland.

Roberta's body has not yet been found.

Philip is being held on a $5 million bond and will be arraigned on May 4.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.