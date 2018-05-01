Akron woman pleads guilty to killing her boyfriend in drunk-driving rage

According to police, on May 26, 2017 Lee was driving drunk at approximately 40 mph on Easter Ave. in Akron before she hit Jones who was walking toward her on the opposite side of the road. (Source: WOIO)

According to the Summit County prosecutor, Gloria Lee 48, pleaded guilty to a drunk-driving incident that happened in May of last year.

Lee pled guilty to drunk driving and aggravated vehicular homicide charges after running over her then-boyfriend Darrone Jones.

According to police, on May 26, 2017 Lee was driving drunk at about 40 mph on Easter Avenue in Akron before she hit Jones who was walking toward her on the opposite side of the road.

Following the accident, according to police, Lee's blood alcohol level was a .192.

She is scheduled for sentencing on June 14, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.