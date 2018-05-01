Washington, D.C. trip for 500 Mentor students abruptly canceled at last minute

Memorial Middle School in Mentor had their 8th grade Washington, D.C. trip canceled at the last minute because of reported contractual miscues made by the tour company, Discovery Tours.

"Some of us students wrote essays about a wreath ceremony for the soldiers or the people who are in the arm forces in Arlington, and we are no longer able to do that," said student Sierra Pennell.

The below letter is from Mentor school Interim Superintendent Bill Porter:

"Hello all. Unfortunately, we have something newsworthy to share with you tonight. The tour company we contracted with to take our 8th grade students on their Washington, D.C. trip -- which was supposed to leave tomorrow morning and return Friday evening -- was just canceled. We had 511 students who paid $455 each to go. Here is the information we are sending parents with all the details we have. I wanted you to hear from us... We are very sorry to share some unfortunate and upsetting news with you this evening. Late this afternoon we received a call from Discovery Tours, the company we contracted with for the Washington, D.C. trip, stating they were unable to receive final confirmation for our hotel rooms, and so the trip would need to be canceled. We immediately contacted the hotel to try to get more information. We were told by hotel management that, under advice from the hotel's legal counsel, all they could disclose to us is: Discovery Tours was unable to meet the contractual obligations. Discovery Tours tells us otherwise..."

"We have no idea what's going to happen. We don't know if they are going to reschedule. We don't know if they are going to re-book. We don't know if we are getting our money back," said parent Shelby Mullen.

See the video announcement from Porter here:

