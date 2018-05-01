Cleveland's 'Queen of Hearts' postponed at Grayton Road Tavern

UPDATE: Cleveland's "Queen of Hearts" game put on hold pending opinion from Ohio Attorney General's Office

The game that took Northeast Ohio by storm is returning, and per "Queen of Hearts" rules, the next round must start with 10 percent of the previous total jackpot.

If you recall, the last jackpot eclipsed $5.5 million before the lucky lady was revealed, meaning the new game will start with $550,000 in play--winner take all.

The first drawing will take place at the Grayton Road Tavern next Wednesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket sales open this Thursday at the following west side locations:

Harry Buffalo-North Olmsted

4824 Great Northern Blvd.

North Olmsted, OH 44070

440-734-4545

Harry Buffalo-Elyria

3619 Midway Mall

Elyria, OH 44035

440-324-3116

Harry Buffalo-Parma

6425 Pearl Road

Parma Heights, OH 44130

440-324-3116

Harry Buffalo-Highland Heights

5604 Wilson Mills Road

Highland Heights, OH 44143

440-459-1356

(Visit any of the Harry Buffalo locations from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; ticket sales will be suspended at 3 p.m. every Wednesday.)

J's Skills-North Ridgeville

6287 Lear Nagle Road

North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039

440-788-7266

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: No Ticket Sales

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(Tickets suspended 10 p.m. every Tuesday)

Lucky J's-Lorain

1219 Cooper Foster Park Road

Lorain, Ohio 44001

440-242-0447

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: No Ticket Sales

Sunday: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(Ticket sales suspended 10 p.m. every Tuesday)

HOW IT WORKS:

A deck of 54 cards, jokers included, is placed face down on a board and sealed.

Each card is numbered, from one to 54.

When players purchase their tickets, they write their name and phone number, then pick a number of a card that’s on the board

If their ticket is drawn from the barrel, their card -- the number card that they chose -- is revealed.

If they get the Queen of Hearts, they take home the entire jackpot (only one person can win the jackpot), according to Grayton Road Tavern General Manager Jennifer Natale.

It costs only $1 per ticket, and drawings take place every Wednesday at the bar at 7:30 p.m.

