Travis Hafner hitting the field one last time for Lake Erie Crushers

Former Indians All-Star Travis Hafner will return to the field one last time in June.

Hafner played 12 major league seasons (10 with the Tribe) before retiring after the 2013 season.

On June 16, he'll suit up to play one game with the Lake Erie Crushers, take batting practice and sign autographs.

The batting practice will be open to the public.

The Crushers are located in Avon, and play in the Frontier League of independent professional baseball.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.