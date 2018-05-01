17-year-old boy shot on Cleveland's East Side; police investigating

A 17-year-old required emergency treatment Tuesday evening after getting shot on Cleveland's East Side.

According to Cleveland Police, the shooting occurred at 7001 Garden Valley Ave. at roughly 8:20 p.m., triggering an EMS response.

Officers are investigating, and no arrests have been announced.

The condition of the teenage boy is unknown at this time.

