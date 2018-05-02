Northeast Ohio weather: Wave of storms through Friday

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

An active weather pattern is setting up the next few days. We are increasing the humidity which, in turn, brings in the shower and storm threat. The latest data is suggesting widespread storms tonight. Any of these storms could contain heavy rainfall. More showers and storms will be in the area tomorrow. The actual front will track through on Friday with more rain and storms. The strongest winds will also be Friday. Temperatures will remain well above normal.

