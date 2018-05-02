LeBron James credits his teammates for stepping up in Game 1 overtime win

Despite coming into Game 1 on short rest, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked prepared to face the No. 1-seeded Toronto Raptors in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Cavs took down Toronto in overtime 113-112.

"It was an all-around team win for us," LeBron James said during a post-game press conference. Everybody contributed tonight and we definitely needed it."

More Game 1 reactions on Wake Up Cleveland: LIVE

Other than James, four other Cavaliers players scored in double-digits, including JR Smith with 20 points and Kyle Korver with 19 points.

James notched another playoff triple-double, scoring 26 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and totaling 13 assists. Despite his monstrous game statistically, James said his performance wasn't the best.

"For me personally, it was probably one of the worst games of the season," James added.

Starting with their first road game in round one, the @cavs have been learning in the postseason.



LeBron believes it showed tonight in a Game 1 comeback win.#CavsRaptors | #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/hVf4wbsRpD — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) May 2, 2018

Game 2 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Raptors is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Toronto

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.