Rap battle: Kendrick Perkins, Drake exchange expletives after Cavs Game 1 win (video)

Game 1 between Cleveland and the Raptors was intense, but the Toronto atmosphere became even more heated when Cavaliers player Kendrick Perkins got into a verbal feud with rapper and Raptors ambassador Drake.

Perkins was not active in the Cavs overtime win, but he was on the sideline providing plenty of energy and support for his teammates.

The two first exchanged words with each other as the teams walked towards the locker room for halftime. Former Raptors guard Jose Calderon stood between Perkins and Drake during the halftime exchange as JR Smith guided Perkins away from the situation.

Then, they got into it again with each other after the Cavaliers clinched the road game victory.

Drake is sure to be seated courtside for Game 2 , scheduled for Thursday night in Toronto.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.