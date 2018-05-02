May the 4th Be With You: Cleveland Brewery to transform into Star Wars cantina

A local brewery is going intergalactic this weekend, transforming into the Mos Eisley cantina from the "Star Wars" films.

May 4 has been dubbed "Star Wars Day," and is celebrated by fans across the world as "May the Fourth Be With You" in honor of film franchise.

In honor of the day, the Cleveland Brewery will be overhauled with "Star Wars" decorations and costumes from Friday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6.

Chewbacca, Han Solo, and a few Jedi are expected to make guest appearances and there will be special galactic-themed drinks. The brewery will also be holding a 50/50 raffle with proceeds benefiting a local charity.

The "Star Wars" movies will be projected at the brewery during the event. Click here for more details.

The Cleveland Brewery is located at 777 East 185th Street.

