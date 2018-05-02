Walnut Wednesday returns for the season with 20 food trucks

Walnut Wednesday is hosted by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance. (Source: WOIO)

Walnut Wednesday in downtown Cleveland's Perk Plaza is returning for the first time this season on May 2.

This year's inaugural lineup features 20 local food trucks with food varieties ranging from tacos, seafood, vegetarian cuisine, pizza, pierogi, Asian dishes, and ice cream to cool down on this warm Wednesday.

Workers and downtown residents are encouraged to grab some lunch and enjoy live local music. Brent Kirby and Ray Flanagan will be performing Wednesday, May 2.

Perk Plaza at Chester Commons is located at the intersection of East 12th Street and Chester Avenue.

Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

