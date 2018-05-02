Ohio patrolman fires gun at 2 men who tried to run over state troopers

Two men have been arrested after police say they tried to run Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers down in a car late Tuesday night.

According to Cleveland police, an OSHP trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Ann Court near East 90th Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

The suspects backed into a dead end street, then drove at the responding troopers.

One of the state troopers discharged his firearm at the suspect, but did not strike anybody according to Cleveland police. There were no injuries reported to the suspects or troopers.

Sean Bolan, 27, and Johnny Roscoe, 25, were taken into custody for felonious assault on a police officer and outstanding felony warrants.

The Cleveland Police Department's Use of Deadly Force Team is still investigating the incident.

