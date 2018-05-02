Tour company blames DC hotel for Mentor's canceled school trip

Approximately 500 middle school students in Mentor were supposed to be on their way to the nation's capital Wednesday morning, but they are no longer going after the trip was canceled at the last minute.

Discovery Tours, who was supposed to charter the trip for Memorial Middle School's eighth-graders, released a statement blaming Hyatt Regency Dulles Hotel for the situation. The hotel company's behavior was called "unreasonable" and "inappropriate" by Discovery Tours.

Discovery Tours was told late yesterday afternoon by the Hyatt Regency Dulles Hotel that it would not honor its contract with Discovery Tours to provide rooms on May 1st and May 2nd. Discovery Tours believes that Hyatt’s behavior is unreasonable and inappropriate because it was paid 100% of the money that was invoiced by Hyatt for the Mentor Schools Trip as of April 24, 2018. Hyatt then sent an amended bill demanding additional funds on April 27th which Discovery Tours paid by credit card on April 30th. Hyatt then refused to accept that credit card payment and insisted that it was entitled to keep over $34,000.00 of Discovery Tour funds as liquidated damages.

Discovery Tours is consulting with an attorney to determine whether litigation should be initiated to address this situation.

Discovery Tours and the Hyatt Regency hotel are pinning the blame on each other. Mentor Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Porter said he was told by the hotel company that "Discovery Tours was unable to meet the contractual obligations."

Porter says each of the 511 students who were scheduled to travel to Washington, D.C. paid $455.

There is no word yet if there will be a rescheduled trip for Memorial middle School or refunds will be provided at this time.

Several other local schools, including Hudson, North Royalton, Solon, Chagrin Falls, and Aurora, have trips to D.C. scheduled through Discovery Tours.

Sheryl Sheatzley of the Hudson City Schools sent Cleveland 19 this statement:

We are aware of what has happened to the Mentor School District concerning the cancellation of their field trip to Washington DC booked through Discovery Tours. Our District also has upcoming field trips which are arranged through Discovery Tours. We have reached out to Discovery for a statement regarding the security of our trips and have not yet heard back from them.

