University Circle's Corner Alley to shut its doors at the end of May

Management at the Corner Alley Uptown announced that the bowling alley and restaurant in University Circle will be closing for good at the end of May.

The Uptown development has been in operation since 2014. Since opening, management at Corner Alley Uptown says they have seen "tremendous success," but the venue was likely to large for the area.

"As with all developments, we have learned what works best for this site as time has gone on. While Uptown has been very successful, we found that Corner Alley Uptown was far too large for the market."

The large space will be leased out to several smaller occupants, including a new taco and tequila restaurant. There are several other companies, including a national telecommunications store and a banking institution, that have expressed interest in moving into part of the space.

The downtown location on East 4th Street will remain open and is not affected by the University Circle's future closure.

