Judge discusses plea deal for accused murderer Shawn Grate

After eight days of testimony, a judge announced that Shawn Grate is changing his original plea to guilty for 15 charges including rape and gross abuse of a corpse, but not for his murder charges.

Grate requested to change his initial plea on those charges from not guilty to guilty Wednesday morning, according to the Ashland County Court of Common Pleas.

The plea deal also covers other charges included burglary, tampering with evidence, and kidnapping.

The judge says Grate faces a minimum of 50 years in prison as part of the plea deal. That does not include his additional sentence if he is found guilty on murder charges.

He previously admitted to killing five women, but is only being tried in connection to the 2016 murders of two women in Ashland County.

