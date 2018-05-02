Galion native found murdered in FL; her body discovered in storage tote

A mother of two, who was raised in Galion, Ohio, was found murdered in St. Petersburg, Fla. after neighborhood residents say a man boasted about his violent criminal past.

St. Petersburg police say Angelo Dante Beckford showed his neighbors the body of a deceased 29-year-old woman, later identified as Cheyenne Snyder, inside a storage container in his shed on April 30.

The neighbors notified detectives, and local police and SWAT team officers responded to Beckford's residence.

Police say Beckford confessed to fatally shooting Snyder. The two knew each other for several weeks and were both struggling with drug addiction, police say.

Investigators determined that Cheyenne moved to Florida approximately nine years ago.

"She was well liked and loved in her hometown of Galion, Ohio," police said during a press conference. Galion is located west of Mansfield.

Beckford, a known felon, was released from less than a month ago in mid-April. He now faces charges for second degree murder, aggravated assault, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of crack cocaine.

