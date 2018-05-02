Maple Heights bank robber caught robbing same bank one day after prison release

Once wasn't enough for a Maple Heights man who has been arrested for robbing a Cleveland bank one day after being released from prison for previously robbing the same bank.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 40-year-old Markiko Sonnie Lewis was indicted on one count of bank robbery for robbing the Key Bank located at 15000 St. Clair Avenue on April 12. He managed to rob $1,044 from the bank, according to his indictment.

Court records show that Lewis was released from prison the day before the April 12 robbery. He was previously in jail for robbing the same bank.

The Cleveland Police Department and FBI are assisting with the investigation.

If Lewis is found guilty, his sentence will be based on several factors, including his prior criminal record and the nature of the violation.

