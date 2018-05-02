2 Northeast Ohio communities up for $25,000 development grant (vote)

Two local neighborhoods are in the running to win a $25,000 development grant, vying for the top spot in "America's Main Street Contest."

Officials from the Cedar-Lee District in Cleveland Heights says money would be used to enhance the community's mini-park. More than 150 independently-owned businesses and institutions call the Cedar-Lee district home, including micro-breweries, coffee shops, boutiques, and more.

The other neighborhood is Bridge Street in Ashtabula. Home to the largest private dock on the Great Lakes, Bridge Street would use the grant for beautification in the historic district.

Vote for the neighborhood that you feel deserves it more. Voting lasts until May 27.

