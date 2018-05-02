Police looking for woman who beat victim with baseball bat

There is a reward for any information leading to the arrest of a woman who beat another woman with a baseball bat.

Cleveland police say Brionnca Fluckes and her mom Angel assaulted the victim on the street outside their house in the 800 block of Alhambra Road in January.

Agents with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Angel in late March, but Brionnca remains on the loose.

Brionnca, 23, last lived on Alhambra Road.

If you have any information, please contact the Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

