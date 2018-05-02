Former McKinley High School teacher indicted for having sex with three students

The Stark County Grand Jury has indicted a former McKinley High School teacher for having sex with three students.

Tiffany Eichler was indicted Wednesday on three counts of sexual battery.

According to the Stark County Prosecutor, Eichler had sex with three different students while she was a teacher at the school.

Police records show the relationships began on Jan. 2018 and ended on March 8 and one student had sex with Eichler twice in one day.

Police records also show another student had sex in her office after school, before practice.

And, according to a report filed with Canton police on March 8, Eichler told the director of school security a student's family found out and was now blackmailing her for money to keep quiet.

There is no next court date listed yet.

