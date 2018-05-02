5 Cuyahoga County places to launch your boat for free onto Lake - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

5 Cuyahoga County places to launch your boat for free onto Lake Erie (photos)

Posted by Michael Dakota, Digital Content Producer
Boaters can launch for free from Edgewater Park.
Launching your kayak from Wendy Park provides a perfect view of the city.
Gordon Park has a six-lane boat launch.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Are you ready to see Cleveland from the water?

Before you can fish, ski, pleasure boat or paddle board you have to get onto the water. 

The Cleveland Metroparks offers several locations to launch your power boat, your kayak or paddle board for free.

Here's a list of five places in Cuyahoga County to get on the water without fees. 

  1.  Edgewater’s public boat ramps are located on the easternmost part of the park.
  2.  A wooden footbridge leads you to a kayak and canoe launch at Bradstreet’s Landing in Rocky River. Power boats, jet skis, and inflatables are not allowed.
  3. Wendy Park offers beach access for kayaks to launch, head out to the Cleveland Harbor Lighthouse or go past the historic US Coast Guard station and paddle into the Flats
  4. Gordon Park, at East 72nd Street has a six-lane boat launch.
  5. Wildwood Park in the Euclid Creek Reservation has about 2,000 feet of shoreline, including boat ramps.

