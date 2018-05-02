5 Cuyahoga County places to launch your boat for free onto Lake Erie (photos)

Launching your kayak from Wendy Park provides a perfect view of the city.

Boaters can launch for free from Edgewater Park.

Are you ready to see Cleveland from the water?

Before you can fish, ski, pleasure boat or paddle board you have to get onto the water.

The Cleveland Metroparks offers several locations to launch your power boat, your kayak or paddle board for free.

Here's a list of five places in Cuyahoga County to get on the water without fees.

Edgewater’s public boat ramps are located on the easternmost part of the park. A wooden footbridge leads you to a kayak and canoe launch at Bradstreet’s Landing in Rocky River. Power boats, jet skis, and inflatables are not allowed. Wendy Park offers beach access for kayaks to launch, head out to the Cleveland Harbor Lighthouse or go past the historic US Coast Guard station and paddle into the Flats nd Street has a six-lane boat launch. Gordon Park , at East 72Street has a six-lane boat launch. Wildwood Park in the Euclid Creek Reservation has about 2,000 feet of shoreline, including boat ramps.

