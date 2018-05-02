Former Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

A former Boy Scout leader pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Aaron Robertson, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery and four counts of gross sexual imposition.

Investigators believe there were at least 10 incidents with the victim.

Robertson was also an Olmsted Falls auxiliary police officer for five years. Olmsted Falls Police Chief William Traine stripped him of that title in March 2017.

Robertson will remain out on bond until he is sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Court Judge Pamela Barker on June 6.

