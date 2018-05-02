Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to revoke Aniya Day-Garrett's 2 former day care licenses

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has sent certified letters to Get Ready, Set, Grow Preschool and Harbor Crest Childcare Academy informing them of the agency's intent to revoke their child care licenses.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services investigated the two childcare facilities after a complaint was filed following Aniya Day-Garrett’s death.

Aniya Day-Garret was allegedly murdered by her mother and her mother's boyfriend on March 11. According to ODJFS, Harbor Crest Childcare Academy knew of Aniya's abuse at home and reportedly failed to report it.

After a serious injury in May 2017, Aniya was moved to Get Ready, Set, Grow in Euclid, where her mother reportedly worked.

ODJFS found that Harbor Crest Childcare Academy and Get Ready, Get Set, Grow Preschool both in Euclid, Ohio failed to report injury and incidents observations to public children service agencies, as they are mandated by the state to do so.

Aniya attended Harbor Crest between 2015 and 2017 and Get Ready, Get Set, Grow from June 2017 through the time of her death. It’s also been reported that Aniya’s mother worked at Get Ready, Get Set, Grow.

At Harbor Crest, there were child observation forms sitting in Aniya Day-Garrett’s folder untouched between August 2015 through May 2017.

It was only when Aniya arrived at Harbor Crest in May 2017 with visible head trauma and was bleeding from the ear that the facility called for an ambulance and turned over the “child observation forms” that were stacking up in her folder at the center. Reports that said, "mommy did it."

At Get Ready, Get Set, Grow the ODJFS also discovered that the facility was not reporting abuse and neglect, injuries and incidents to local public children service agencies.

The facility also wasn’t maintaining “Incident/Injury Report For Child Care" for a minimum of one year.

The workers were dinged for reportedly using inappropriate techniques to handle behavior issues with children.

The day care appealed the state's ruling but the state sustained their case.

