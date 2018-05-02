3 more school districts concerned about upcoming Discovery Tours bus trips

Three more school districts have voiced concerns regarding their upcoming school trips this month through Discovery Tours.

This, after the tour company canceled Mentor’s Memorial Middle School 8th grade trip to Washington D.C., the night before the group was scheduled to depart.

The tour company stated they were unable to receive final confirmation from Hyatt Regency Dulles, and Hyatt says “Discovery Tours had been unable to provide sufficient payment owed under its contracts, despite numerous options the hotel provided to Discovery Tours on several occasions.”

Wednesday afternoon, Hudson schools told Cleveland 19 News they have two trips with Discovery Tours this month and Discovery isn’t returning their calls.

"We need to hear back from them right now,” said Hudson Schools communications manager Sheryl Sheatzley.

Hudson has approximately 600 students in 5th and 8th grade scheduled for spring trips this month.

In Cuyahgoa County, North Royalton school district has an 8th-grade middle school trip scheduled to depart this month as well and also waiting to hear back from Discovery Tours regarding their trip.

In a statement posted on the district’s website today, North Royalton schools said, “we wanted you to be aware that we are in contact with Discovery Tours regarding our upcoming 8th grade trip to Washington, D.C...I know how frustrating and concerning this may be for you, and especially your child. We are equally upset about this situation.”

Chagrin Falls has been added to the list of schools voicing concerns. Nearly 200 students are planning an upcoming trip to D.C.

What other schools have trips up in the air and will parents get their refunds? We’ve reached out to Discovery Tours. We'll keep you posted.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.