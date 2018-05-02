Cleveland police investigating death of 1-month-old baby

Police are investigating the death of a 1-month-old baby girl.

Cleveland police officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Park Midway Wednesday morning.

Officers say the baby was in full arrest when they arrived on the scene.

The baby was transported to Rainbow Babies, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.

