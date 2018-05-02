Cleveland mom accused of killing son gives birth to her 10th child in prison

Larissa Rodriguez gave birth to her tenth child while awaiting a murder trial for the death of her 5-year-old son. (Source: Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland mother accused of killing and burying her 5-year-old son gave birth to her tenth child while in jail, awaiting trial for murder charges.

Larissa Rodriguez, 32, gave birth to a baby girl on April 27 and according to police the child will be placed in foster care.

Back in December of 2017, Rodriguez was accused of murdering her 5-year-old disabled son, Jordan.

"Based on the investigation, the State believes the Ms. Rodriguez failed to seek medical treatment for her son who is already suffering from multiple and physical infirmaries," said Murphy. "The boy died as a result of her disregard and was found buried in the backyard."

Rodriguez recently pleaded guilty to a food stamp fraud scam that took place from July 2015 to December 2017.

Prosecutors say Larissa Rodriguez was paid 50 cents for every $1 of her food stamp benefits, which totaled over $10,000.

Rodriguez was sentenced to six years in prison for the incident last week.

