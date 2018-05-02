Cleveland Cavs come through big for Mentor students who lost out on Washington, D.C. trip

The Cleveland Cavs have come through big for their young Mentor fans from Memorial Middle School.

More than 500 students from the local school were supposed to be headed to Washington, D.C. today, but the trip was abruptly canceled after reported contractual miscues between the travel company, Discovery Tours, and the Hyatt Hotel.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mentor Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Porter offered the following announcement:

"We have an exciting development to share with our 8th grade students this afternoon. The Cleveland Cavaliers reached out to us today with an extremely generous offer to provide our students with a fun experience. They have invited us to attend tomorrow evening's Q Arena Watch Party for the Cavs versus Toronto in Round 2 of the playoffs! The Cavs are providing transportation, tee shirts, rally towels, entertainment and a $15 food voucher for every 8th grade student and our staff chaperones in Mentor Schools! (This includes students who were not planning on attending the trip.) We are so grateful to the Cleveland Cavaliers for providing this opportunity for our students, after they received such disappointing news yesterday about the Washington, D.C. trip... I can assure you we are still working to arrange additional events that will be memorable for our 8th grade students. We will have more information to communicate with you in the next few days about the status of the entire situation."

