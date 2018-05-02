Tulips blooming at Cultural Gardens are a tribute to Turkey's past

The Turkish section at the Cultural Gardens is blooming with tulips.

Representing many nationalities the Cleveland Cultural Gardens is described as a peaceful retreat inside the city. Each garden represents the culture and history of the people who have made Cleveland home. The Turkish garden joined the community of gardens in 2016. In October of 2017 tulips were planted by volunteers.

Why tulips? In the 16th century travelers from Turkey brought tulips to Holland, as the saying goes, the rest is his history. Today tulips and Holland seem almost synonymous, but the Ottoman Empire was the origin of the flower.

