Cleveland firefighters suppress brush fire off I-71

Firefighters have suppressed a large brush fire off Interstate 71 south in Cleveland, near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Crews are leaving the scene now, and traffic is flowing freely through the southbound lanes.

Following an investigation, the Cleveland Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

The fire broke out at the Ridge Road overpass at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters from Cleveland and Brooklyn worked together to douse the flames from atop the overpass, and below it.

According to police radio traffic, crews called for backup and for large amounts of water to help extinguish the blaze.

Breaking: firefighters working on putting out a brush fire on I 71 south pic.twitter.com/PVCAfcaefq — Lydia Esparra (@LydiaEsparra19) May 2, 2018

