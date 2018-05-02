Plans in the works for beer garden, food truck park in Lakewood

A local architecture firm hopes to add food trucks and an outdoor beer garden to empty land in Lakewood.

"It's a foodie area, a lot of restaurants in town, so I'm OK with that," said Jason Mollohan.

AODK, Inc. architecture is the company behind the plans to build a 6,000-square-foot, single-story outdoor beer garden to the corner of Detroit Avenue and Edwards Avenue.

Designers also plan to add space for food trucks on the property.

"I think that would be great. With the baseball field and everything there, I think it would be great to have some options for dinner and whatnot," said Hana Burke.

AODK, Inc. sits less than a mile down the road from the proposed site in Lakewood.

Owner David Krebs said more details will be announced once the Lakewood Planning Commission looks at the concept and discusses use of the land.

How would you like to see this outdoor beer garden in Lakewood? ???? @aodk_inc hopes to build it on the corner of Detroit Ave/Edwards Ave. pic.twitter.com/zT6nALQdZf — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) May 2, 2018

Residents in Lakewood said they like the idea.

"The thing we love about Lakewood in general is that we can walk everywhere and this would be another place to walk," said Greg Spitzig.

With multiple construction projects underway in Lakewood, Cleveland 19 News asked people if they had any concerns about adding another hang out spot to town.

"Traffic is always a concern because traffic is always crazy here," said Burke.

"The building is good, you just learn to deal with it, you know. It's helping the neighborhood and that's good," said Mollohan.

Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall.

