Gordon Square's Capitol Theatre celebrates 97th birthday

This year, the Capitol Theatre is turning 97 years old.

When the theater opened on April 8, 1921, it was the jewel of the Gordon Square Arcade at West 65th Street and Detroit Avenue. The Capitol Theatre featured silent films and hosted vaudeville performances.

In the later half of the 20th century, the theater almost shut down, but by 1985 the theatre was able to come back to life after some major fundraising. Most recently in 2011, a new blade marquee was installed, designed with the same style of the 1921 original.

The Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization is throwing a party on May 3 to celebrate the theater's birthday. It will include a champagne toast, hors d'oeuvres, and a screening of the classic film "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" in the main theater. You can find ticket information by clicking here.

