Northeast Ohio weather: Dry Saturday

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Much drier air will settle into the region on Saturday. We have increasing high clouds in the forecast and Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will still be in the mid 70s on Saturday making for a pleasant day. The next system arrives Sunday afternoon. We have a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast. A cold front will kick off showers and storms in the afternoon. The wind will turn north and a bigger cool down is on the way Sunday night and Monday.

