Police: Black bear sighting reported in Geauga County

Black bear in Ohio (Bear pictured is not the one spotted in Russell Township, Source: Ohio Department of Natural Resources)

Police are warning Geauga County residents of a reported black bear that was spotted Thursday evening.

According to the South Russell Police Department, the black bear was sighted near Russell Road in Russell Township.

The county game warden has been notified about the bear in the area.

Black bears are typically non-aggressive.

South Russell police urge people to remain calm if a black bear is encountered.

Back away from the area. Do not run.

Shout or clap to scare the bear away if the bear is unaware of your presence.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, an adult black bear can weigh anywhere between 150 and 700 pounds. They are most active in the early morning and late evening.

Contact the South Russell police non-emergency line at 440-338-7611 if a black bear is spotted in that area.

