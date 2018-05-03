Cleveland Cavaliers DJ trolls Drake after beef with Kendrick Perkins

Drake could be at the Quicken Loans Arena during the NBA Playoffs series between the Cavaliers and Raptors, but his music definitely won't be.

Rap battle: Kendrick Perkins, Drake exchange expletives after Cavs Game 1 win (video)

Cavs DJ Steph Floss says he will no longer be including Drake's songs at The Q or during his 107.9 FM radio mixes until the second-round series is over.

A post shared by DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) on May 1, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT

Drake, a fan of the Raptors, and Cavs player Kendrick Perkins got into a heated verbal altercation twice Tuesday night during Game 1 of the series. JR Smith and Jose Calderon had to step in and separate the two during the confrontations.

To rub the rivalry in a little more, DJ Steph Floss shared a photo on Instagram of Drake sporting a Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James jersey while at a party.

A post shared by DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) on May 1, 2018 at 8:00pm PDT

Drake has been known to heckle NBA players from the sidelines. See if he continues his antics at Game 2 in Toronto at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.