10-year-old boy hit in face, chest during drive-by shooting in Cleveland

A 10-year-old boy was hit several times during a drive-by shooting overnight on Cleveland's east side.

Police say the child was sleeping in a front upstairs bedroom when suspects drove by his home in the 1600 block of E. 93rd and open fired.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, this happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the child was shot in the face and chest.

Paramedics rushed the boy to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

According to the police report, three other juveniles were also inside the home, a 6-year-old, 9-year-old and 15-year-old. They were not injured.

The mom was spending the night at her boyfriend's house.

Police did not provide a suspect or vehicle description.

