Violent night in Cleveland: 17-year-old girl shot on city's east side

Cleveland police investigated two shootings overnight involving juvenile victims, including a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the face and stomach.

According to Cleveland police, the girl was shot on Wade Park Avenue near East 93rd Street Wednesday night just before 10 p.m.

Officers say the girl was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The victim was walking with two other friends.

The friends were not injured and drove the victim to University Hospitals for treatment.

No word on her condition, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

There have been no arrests made.

Detectives are also investigating a drive-by shooting approximately a half-mile away near the intersection of Edmunds Avenue and East 93rd Street. A 10-year-old boy was struck twice by drive-by gunfire.

Police have not determined if the shootings are related.

