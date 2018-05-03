North Royalton, Hudson schools learn DC hotels never paid for as part of Discovery Tours trip

North Royalton and Hudson middle schools are the latest to learn that parts of their trips to Washington, D.C. with Discovery Tours were never paid for, despite giving funds to the charter company.

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced North Royalton's school trip will move forward with the help of Nowak Tours and Lakefront Lines.

Mentor Memorial Middle School was the first Northeast Ohio school to cancel an annual trip to Washington D.C.

North Royalton Middle School Principal Jeff Cicerchi issued the following statement, and offered up the good news:

We are happy to inform you that our eighth-grade field trip to Washington, D.C. is still going to take place May 9-11. Our rooms at the Hyatt Regency Dulles Hotel in Herndon, Virginia for our students and chaperones are secured. Additionally, Lakefront Lines is honoring the contract they had with Discovery Tours for our six buses because it was paid in full. We are working with Nowak Tours of Valley City and have confirmed the travel itinerary for our three-day field trip. This will include all of the various memorials and museums, wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery, dinner/dance on the second night, and meals. I will follow-up in the coming days with a video message to all our parents to review the itinerary and plans that were originally discussed at our parent meeting on April 17. The North Royalton Board of Education supports this educational and meaningful opportunity for our children and wants parents to be assured there will be no additional costs for this trip. Also, North Royalton City Schools wants to give thanks to Nowak Tours for helping us make this trip a reality for students in less than a 24-hour time period. Additionally, thank you to Lakefront Lines for honoring the transportation contract. This trip would have been canceled without the help of Nowak Tours and Lakefront Lines!

Eighth-graders from North Royalton Middle School were scheduled to depart on May 9, but the school district's superintendent said the Hyatt Regency Dulles Hotel never received payment for their rooms.

An official from the Hudson City School District says their hotels are not the only part of the trip that hasn't been paid for. Bus service for the trip has not been paid for either.

Mentor middle school students and family members are still waiting to hear if they will receive a refund.

Both North Royalton and the Hudson school districts are waiting for a response from Discovery Tours regarding reimbursement.

One Twinsburg school, who was scheduled to travel to the nation's capital with Discovery Tours, said funds could be appropriated from the budget if necessary to ensure that kids still travel.

Discovery Tours has not provided comment to Cleveland 19 News regarding North Royalton's and Hudson's school trips. The company has since disabled their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

