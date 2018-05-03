164 vanity plates rejected so far this year by Ohio BMV (graphic content)

One of hundreds of vanity plates rejected by the state this year. (Source: Ohio BMV)

No, you can't just put anything on your personalized plates and many have tried.

You might think you can be clever and sneak something through, but all requests are put through an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) committee who've gotten pretty good at weeding out plates that violate state and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) rules.

According to the BMV your plate request rejected when using words in any language, whether frontwards or backwards that violate one of these three categories:

Are profane or can be interpreted as obscene, sexually explicit, or scatological (i.e., pertaining to feces or excrement)

Are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from a viewer without additional comment

Advocate immediate lawlessness or lawless activities.

Since the start of 2018, the five person committee who meets daily, has rejected 164 plates.

WARNING: The following list of rejected plates may contain some offensive words or phrases

This list includes all plates rejected from May of 2017 through the end of April this year.

SLOOOAF 1/2/2018 FK OPEC 1/3/2018 MICH FU 1/3/2018 EFTTUN 1/4/2018 KSEX1 1/5/2018 PUSSTNG 1/5/2018 CYIP 1/5/2018 FFS PPL 1/8/2018 JSTAFKS 1/8/2018 PHUCK 1T 1/11/2018 JK ME OFF 1/16/2018 MTSMRDR 1/16/2018 FUCU1 1/16/2018 H8PENS 1/17/2018 FU TRMP 1/19/2018 MURDR JP 1/19/2018 H8 TUN 1/19/2018 EXTRA AF 1/22/2018 SLO AS F 1/24/2018 BLKHNTR 1/25/2018 GV2FCKS 1/26/2018 SDE BTCH 1/26/2018 SHOW TIT 1/29/2018 GAY AF 1/29/2018 MZ BSFUB 1/30/2018 H8PETA 1/30/2018 SNATCH 8 1/31/2018 SOBERAF 1/31/2018 FCKCNCR 2/1/2018 DN FKD UP 2/2/2018 ZEROFXZ 2/2/2018 JEEP AF 2/5/2018 FUTTUN 2/5/2018 MISUCK 2/5/2018 SICKCNT 2/6/2018 PAWG 2/6/2018 KOONS 2/6/2018 3LOHZZA 2/8/2018 EFYOU 2/8/2018 IDFWUD 2/8/2018 2FN SIKK 2/9/2018 DIS BISH 2/12/2018 HOOTERZ 2/12/2018 PSYLICR 2/12/2018 MUAHA 2/12/2018 MFN HSLR 2/13/2018 THOR BFE 2/13/2018 HOLYFUQ 2/15/2018 SAMBO 01 2/15/2018 PLZZ B 18 2/20/2018 RNUOVER 2/20/2018 FLTHYHO 2/21/2018 FLAMER 2/21/2018 ASFATT 2/22/2018 CHOOCH2 2/22/2018 SHORTBS 2/22/2018 DEAD OH 2/23/2018 I CALL BS 2/23/2018 SASSI AF 2/26/2018 WANKIN 2/26/2018 1TCH1N 2/26/2018 TTUNFU 2/26/2018 GYFST 2/27/2018 MR WINKY 2/27/2018 PA1N RX 2/27/2018 FUKITT 2/28/2018 TTUNSUX 2/28/2018 INGIN 2/28/2018 FUKBLU 2/28/2018 QQMF 3/2/2018 RX XXX RX 3/5/2018 DTFYB2 3/5/2018 UCANGFY 3/5/2018 FUCKR 3/6/2018 NFLSUX 3/6/2018 JAKSCUM 3/6/2018 KMFA 3/6/2018 UMSUCS 3/6/2018 SMPRFU 3/8/2018 OFOXGVN 3/9/2018 MOMS POS 3/12/2018 NOFUX6 3/12/2018 Y U NO18 3/12/2018 ZNUTS 3/12/2018 4NAK8R 3/12/2018 COONASS 3/13/2018 SUK MY D 3/13/2018 TMFNH 3/13/2018 HFFH1 3/13/2018 SLAY ALL 3/14/2018 PHKYA 3/16/2018 I POOPED 3/19/2018 MOOCH69 3/20/2018 YODICC 3/20/2018 A33 MAN 3/21/2018 T1TT1ES 3/21/2018 STIF14U 3/23/2018 WITE PWR 3/23/2018 BLCK PWR 3/26/2018 BOFA 3/26/2018 RUL1FKM 3/26/2018 DGD4MI 3/26/2018 ERECT 3/27/2018 ASS HOE 3/27/2018 F JACKIE 3/29/2018 2SLWMF 3/30/2018 BASIC AF 3/30/2018 CALL BS 3/30/2018 OMW2FYC 3/30/2018 2SLWMF 3/30/2018 MF4LYFE 4/2/2018 GFY4REL 4/2/2018 CIJDGAF 4/2/2018 5318008 4/2/2018 01BADB 4/2/2018 SFMF10 4/3/2018 TKILLA 4/6/2018 BTCHN 04 4/9/2018 FST AF ZL 4/9/2018 HNIC 1 4/9/2018 KRAUT MC 4/9/2018 NAAWP 4/9/2018 R3DRUUM 4/9/2018 RED3RUM 4/9/2018 C UR TITS 4/10/2018 MACEMMF 4/10/2018 SHAGG1N 4/10/2018 XKXKKKX 4/10/2018 QWCFKR 4/10/2018 CRDKILR 4/10/2018 DMFO 4/12/2018 P1MPN 4/12/2018 SH ITS HR 4/12/2018 BLK BISH 4/13/2018 BMFC 4/13/2018 OOHKLLM 4/13/2018 IDNTFWU 4/16/2018 PLSB18 4/16/2018 FXURF8C 4/16/2018 CZYBTCH 4/17/2018 1KLMF 4/18/2018 RETRD 4/18/2018 LICKS MR 4/19/2018 BJTHEDJ 4/19/2018 DAMN12 4/19/2018 EL CHOPA 4/19/2018 HI BIHH 4/20/2018 BMFBOSS 4/20/2018 BNER 4/23/2018 SHAGR 4/23/2018 SSDGM5 4/23/2018 WES BJ 4/23/2018 KA KA 4/23/2018 SLYAF 4/24/2018 XTRA AF 4/24/2018 PHKOF4 4/24/2018 4 BOOBZ 4/25/2018 BNGBUS 4/25/2018 CAT PEE 4/25/2018 FK UR CAR 4/26/2018 HRDAF 4/26/2018 ITCHY 4/26/2018 ONERS 4/26/2018 3LOH22A 4/27/2018

