164 vanity plates rejected so far this year by Ohio BMV (graphic content)

No, you can't just put anything on your personalized plates and many have tried. 

You might think you can be clever and sneak something through, but all requests are put through an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) committee who've gotten pretty good at weeding out plates that violate state and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) rules. 

According to the BMV your plate request rejected when using words in any language, whether frontwards or backwards that violate one of these three categories:

  • Are profane or can be interpreted as obscene, sexually explicit, or scatological (i.e., pertaining to feces or excrement)
  • Are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from a viewer without additional comment 
  • Advocate immediate lawlessness or lawless activities.

Since the start of 2018, the five person committee who meets daily, has rejected 164 plates. 

WARNING: The following list of rejected plates may contain some offensive words or phrases

This list includes all plates rejected from May of 2017 through the end of April this year. 

