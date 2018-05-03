Hairstyle on new African-American Barbie sparks social media debate (photo)

A newly-released African-American Barbie doll is at the center of an online debate.

The controversy started when the doll debuted on Barbie's official Instagram in April.

The Barbie doll, seen sitting with two other figurines, has one side of her hair braided with a blonde weave on the other side.

Some took to social media to express their anger with the new doll's hairstyle, saying it's "unacceptable."

@Barbie Hi umm... I’m gonna need an explanation pertaining to the black Barbie’s hair. Like... this is unacceptable. What is this. Who did this. Why. Who approved this. What were they drinking. Thanks in advance. pic.twitter.com/xwiVQlXaHC — Delilah Benson (@DelilahBenson12) April 29, 2018

Lol barbie... this is actually just embarrassing. Like they wanted to fit every black hair style on one head. The cornrows, the dyed weave, body wave bundles. Why? Why? Why? Just ask any black person and they will tell you, that you don’t do this anywhere. ANYWHERE ! https://t.co/KhRVhtFdVS — Eno Boateng (@Enooo_x) April 30, 2018

Not everybody was upset. Others joked about the doll.

Y’all hating on that black Barbie but her hair is bomb — mermaid princess (@mermaidhev) April 29, 2018

Other comments on the Instagram post include, "My gosh!! Its a doll.....they don't depict any other race the correct way either. People just whine entirely too much these days. Don't like it, then don't buy or support them, problem solved."

The photo was shared on Instagram as a promotion to Hulu's recently-released documentary "Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie."

