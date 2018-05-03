Graduation rates around Ohio: How has your school district done?

One of the benchmarks the Ohio Department of Education uses when putting out report cards is a district's graduation rate of its high school seniors.

These rates vary widely from one district to another and districts are given a letter grade based on its percentage, anywhere from an A to an F.

The most current data out from the state is for 2016 graduates.

Data from 2017 is still being compiled and will be put out with new report cards, generally released in September.

In 2016 the state average graduation rate for all districts was 83.6 percent.

How did your district do?

Here is a look at some of the best and worst graduation rates in Northeast Ohio and the rest of the state:

District: Class of 2016 Graduation rate: State issued grade:

Cleveland Metro Schools 72.1% F

Akron City School 74.3% F

Alliance City 88.6% C

Ashtabula Area City 78.6% F

Bay Village City 98.3% A

Beachwood City 97.6% A

Bedford City 84.0% C

Berea City 91.7% B

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City 97.0% A

Brooklyn City 91.5% B

Brunswick City 95.0% A

Canton City 76.2% F

Cleveland Heights-University Heights 85.6% C

Columbus City 74.1% F

Cuyahoga Falls City 90.0% B

East Cleveland City School District 68.0% F

Elyria City Schools 84.8% C

Euclid City 75.2% F

Fairview Park City 93.1% A

Garfield Heights City Schools 82.5% D

Geneva Area City 92.6% B

Lakewood City 84.6% C

Mansfield City 65.5% F

Maple Heights City 78.6% F

Mayfield City 93.3% A

Medina City SD 96.8% A

North Canton City 95.1% A

North Olmsted City 93.2% A

North Ridgeville City 90.9% B

North Royalton City 95.7% A

Norton City 94.7% A

Painesville City Local 71.8% F

Parma City 87.7% C

Rocky River City 99.1% A

Shaker Heights City 91.6% B

Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City 92.7% B

South Euclid-Lyndhurst City 81.0% D

Stow-Munroe Falls City School District 94.3% A

Strongsville City 94.9% A

Warrensville Heights City 76.9% F

Westlake City 96.9% A

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village 98.8% A

Cuyahoga Heights Local 97.15% A

Independence Local 97.5% A

Olmsted Falls City 95.7% A

Orange City 96.9% A

Richmond Heights Local 70.7% F

Solon City 96.8% A

Chardon Local 92.9% B

Avon Local 98.0% A

Avon Lake City 96.7% A

Green Local 97.5% A

Hudson City 97.8% A

Nordonia Hills City 97.2% A

Revere Local 96.5% A

Twinsburg City 98.8% A

