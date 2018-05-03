Graduation rates around Ohio: How has your school district done? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Graduation rates around Ohio: How has your school district done?

How did your Ohio school district rank? (Source: YouTube) How did your Ohio school district rank? (Source: YouTube)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

One of the benchmarks the Ohio Department of Education uses when putting out report cards is a district's graduation rate of its high school seniors. 

These rates vary widely from one district to another and districts are given a letter grade based on its percentage, anywhere from an A to an F. 

The most current data out from the state is for 2016 graduates. 

Data from 2017 is still being compiled and will be put out with new report cards, generally released in September. 

In 2016 the state average graduation rate for all districts was 83.6 percent. 

How did your district do?

Here is a look at some of the best and worst graduation rates in Northeast Ohio and the rest of the state:

  • District:                                 Class of 2016 Graduation rate:          State issued grade:
  • Cleveland Metro Schools                        72.1%                                          F
  • Akron City School                                   74.3%                                          F
  • Alliance City                                            88.6%                                          C
  • Ashtabula Area City                                78.6%                                          F
  • Bay Village City                                       98.3%                                          A
  • Beachwood City                                      97.6%                                          A
  • Bedford City                                            84.0%                                          C
  • Berea City                                               91.7%                                          B
  • Brecksville-Broadview Heights City        97.0%                                          A
  • Brooklyn City                                          91.5%                                           B
  • Brunswick City                                       95.0%                                           A
  • Canton City                                            76.2%                                           F
  • Cleveland Heights-University Heights    85.6%                                          C
  • Columbus City                                        74.1%                                          F
  • Cuyahoga Falls City                               90.0%                                          B
  • East Cleveland City School District        68.0%                                          F
  • Elyria City Schools                                  84.8%                                         C
  • Euclid City                                               75.2%                                         F
  • Fairview Park City                                   93.1%                                         A
  • Garfield Heights City Schools                 82.5%                                         D
  • Geneva Area City                                    92.6%                                         B
  • Lakewood City                                        84.6%                                         C
  • Mansfield City                                         65.5%                                         F
  • Maple Heights City                                 78.6%                                          F
  • Mayfield City                                           93.3%                                         A
  • Medina City SD                                       96.8%                                         A
  • North Canton City                                   95.1%                                         A
  • North Olmsted City                                 93.2%                                         A
  • North Ridgeville City                               90.9%                                         B
  • North Royalton City                                 95.7%                                        A
  • Norton City                                              94.7%                                        A
  • Painesville City Local                              71.8%                                        F
  • Parma City                                              87.7%                                        C
  • Rocky River City                                     99.1%                                        A
  • Shaker Heights City                                91.6%                                        B
  • Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City                   92.7%                                        B
  • South Euclid-Lyndhurst City                    81.0%                                        D
  • Stow-Munroe Falls City School District   94.3%                                        A
  • Strongsville City                                       94.9%                                       A
  • Warrensville Heights City                         76.9%                                       F
  • Westlake City                                           96.9%                                       A
  • Chagrin Falls Exempted Village               98.8%                                       A
  • Cuyahoga Heights Local                          97.15%                                     A
  • Independence Local                                 97.5%                                       A
  • Olmsted Falls City                                    95.7%                                       A
  • Orange City                                              96.9%                                       A
  • Richmond Heights Local                          70.7%                                       F
  • Solon City                                                 96.8%                                       A
  • Chardon Local                                          92.9%                                       B
  • Avon Local                                                98.0%                                       A
  • Avon Lake City                                          96.7%                                       A
  • Green Local                                               97.5%                                      A
  • Hudson City                                               97.8%                                      A
  • Nordonia Hills City                                     97.2%                                      A
  • Revere Local                                             96.5%                                       A
  • Twinsburg City                                           98.8%                                       A

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly