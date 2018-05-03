Cleveland Cavaliers want to get 'Greedy'

The win in Game 1 has not only shifted the home court advantage to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it has put a tremendous amount of pressure on the Toronto Raptors, a team with a history of being knocked out by the Cavs. (Source WOIO)

The win in Game 1 has not only shifted the home court advantage to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it has put a tremendous amount of pressure on the Toronto Raptors, a team with a history of being knocked out by the Cavs.

In fact, the Raptors probably started feeling the pressure in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, when they suddenly couldn't throw the ball into Lake Ontario.

I asked both LeBron James and Tyronn Lue if the Cavaliers, who've eliminated the Raptors the past two years, have a mental edge on Toronto.

"No", Lue said. "I just think when you're playing against great competition, you have to be great yourself."

"It's not even about that", LeBron said. "We just try to have the edge for ourselves. We're trying to see how we can get better throughout this postseason."

So James and Lue agree on that. But when it comes to the importance of taking Game 2, and the pressure it would put on the Raptors, they're sending different messages.

"It would mean a lot" Lue said. "We definitely want to try to get greedy. We're not satisfied with one win. We know this is a good team, so we want to try to put them behind the eight ball."

"It's not even thinking about going home 2-0", LeBron said. "We know we're gonna get their best shot. They play extremely well at home, and we have to be ready for that."

