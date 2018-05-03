Cleveland Browns management has started talks of a possible new stadium, ESPN reports

According to an ESPN report from staff writer Pat McManamon management with the Cleveland Browns has started discussions of a new stadium or renovating the current one. (Source Cleveland 19 viewer)

According to an ESPN report from staff writer Pat McManamon management with the Cleveland Browns has started discussions of a new stadium or renovating the current one.

McManamon did an interview with Browns owner Dee Haslam.

The talk of project is still in the very early stages.

Thursday afternoon the Browns released a statement about the future development:

"It is one of our top priorities to identify opportunities where we can positively impact Northeast Ohio, and we recognize that we must be forward thinking when considering potential ways to achieve that goal. We are acutely aware of the previous and ongoing discussions related to potential lakefront development, and we feel it is our civic responsibility to help identify productive solutions for the future of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. We have just begun this process and will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the leaders in Northeast Ohio while collaborating to determine the best options moving forward."

According to the ESPN report the team is doing an economic impact study with Cleveland State University.

New stadiums are very expensive, the new stadium for the Atlanta Falcons cost $1.5 billion to build.

The report also shows the Browns lease with FirstEnergy stadium ends in 2029.

Discussion has started of adding a roof to FirstEnergy Stadium or creating a domed stadium, according to the report.

