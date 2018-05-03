Suspect's steal victim's U-Haul truck loaded with all his belongings

Police say an armed gunman robbed a man of $20 and his U-Haul containing all his belongings.

According to Akron police, this happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Hawkins Avenue and Diagonal Road.

The 37-year-old victim tells police he parked the U-Haul behind the building and walked over to the ATM.

As he was walking back to the truck, the suspect approached him and placed a gun to his stomach.

The suspect demanded the keys and money and then fled in the U-Haul.

The U-Haul is a white, 2007 Ford Box Truck with Arizona license plate AD27871.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.

