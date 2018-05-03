Increased police presence at Elyria elementary school after student approached by a stranger

The school said the attempted child enticement happened Wednesday morning near Penfield Avenue and Spruce Street.

Elyria School officials said there will be an increased police presence around Oakwood Elementary School on Thursday after a student was approached by a stranger and offered a ride.

According to school officials the man was driving a black truck.

The kid refused the ride and ran to school and told school officials what happened.

The school called police immediately.

