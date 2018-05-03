Multiple shots fired into Cuyahoga Falls home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Multiple shots fired into Cuyahoga Falls home

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Multiple shots fired into Cuyahoga Falls home. (Source: WOIO) Multiple shots fired into Cuyahoga Falls home. (Source: WOIO)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (WOIO) -

Police are looking for the suspect who fired a gun multiple times into a home.

According to Cuyahoga Falls police, this happened around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3300 block of Prange Drive.

Officers say residents were inside the house, but nobody was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cuyahoga Falls police.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly