Paintball shooting in Cleveland Heights, 2 men charged

Two men were charged with inducing panic.19-year-old Dylon Eddie and 20-year-old Jomar Lampkin are scheduled to appear in court on May 8. (Source Cleveland Heights Police)

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating a paintball shooting from April 26, two men have been charged with inducing panic.

According to a police report officers responded to a report of two vehicles shooting at each other around 5 p.m. in the area of Bainbridge Road and South Taylor Road.

One of the officers said during the investigation he observed a red Chevy Sedan driving southbound on Janette Avenue from Berkeley Road with the front of the car covered in blue paint.

The investigator made a traffic stop on the red Chevy.

During the investigation police determined there was at least three vehicles driving around the area shooting paintballs at each other.

Some witnesses thought they were shooting real guns at each other.

Two random vehicles were also hit by paintballs according to the police report.

Investigators said a house on Grosvenor Road in South Euclid was also hit by paintballs.

According to the police report Lampkin told police there was something mentioned on social media about a paintball battle in Cleveland Heights.

According to a report from the Associated Press paintball shootings have been a problem across the country.

The AP reports paintball fights became a trend after music artist 21 Savage started posting videos online encouraging people to trade real guns for paintball guns.

