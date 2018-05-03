3 arrested with fake oxycodone pills; officials say 1,500 lives were saved

Three indicted for having 1,500 fake Oxycodone pills. (Source: Department of Justice)

Pills stamped to look like Oxycodone, but were actually fentanyl. (Source: Department of Justice)

Three Summit County residents were arrested with 1,500 fake Oxycodone pills.

Federal officials say the pills were stamped to look like Oxycodone, but were actually fentanyl.

"These arrests helped save 1,500 lives," says U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.

Gerald Bowerman, 36, Emmett Nelson, 34, and Cortney Williams, 22, have each been indicted on one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Officials say the three suspects traveled to a home in Lousiville on April 17 to get the drugs and bring them back to an Akron house.

All three suspects were arrested later that day.

According to court documents, Nelson was inside the Akron home counting the pills and Williams was found with some pills as well as a drug ledger that contained the pills he was selling and delivering.

"In this instance, criminal predators were willing to put so many at great risk by poisoning prescription drugs with fentanyl," says Akron Police Chief Kenneth Ball.

The three suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court later this week.

