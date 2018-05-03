Former Warrensville Heights Policewoman talks life after viral anti-police brutality video

A former Warrensville Heights Police officer who recently filed a federal lawsuit against the city, has written a book about the backlash she's faced.

Back in 2016, Nakia Jones posted a video to her Facebook page that went viral all over the world. It was a passionate plea about police brutality after Alton Sterling was killed by police in Louisiana.

"If you are white and you are working in a black community and you are racist, you need to be ashamed of yourself," she said in the video.

Since then, Jones has traveled the country speaking about her experiences and has no regrets about posting the video.

"It was people of all races reaching out to me. I had no idea, even law enforcement officers were reaching out to me saying I wish I could say the things that you said, I wish I had the courage to say the things that you said. Nakia I'm afraid for you, you know I think you're gonna end up with some backlash behind this," said Jones.

Last October, she lost her job.

"A lot of the backlash that hurt me the most came from law enforcement officers and some of them that worked in the same department as I do and I will not point fingers or name names," she said.

She's suing the City of Warrensville Heights. The 18 page lawsuit says she was fired for deceptive use of her sick leave. But Jones says her termination was motivated by "continuous engagement in constitutionally protected speech" and racial and gender based treatment in the workplace.

Mayor of Warrensville Heights Bradley Sellers and Chief of Warrensville Police Department Wesley Haynes did not respond to Cleveland 19 News' requests for comment.

But Jones isn't letting her unemployment stop her. She's written a book about her life called "The Truth Divided." She tells me her goal is to help mend the hurts between African-Americans and the police.

"I've asked myself why such a division exists between black and blue lives. Most of us are fighting for the same thing and if we just take off our hate and replace it with love and understanding, we would see that we are saying the same thing," she said, reading a portion from the book.

Jones says she's in prayer about whether she wants to police again. She's had several job offers.

She says she doesn't want to do anything that will not allow her to use her voice when she needs to.

"Stop pointing the finger, the police did this, well you did this, well let's get together, let's sit down and let's air out our differences and become one, because that's what we're supposed to be, one community," she said.

You can read more about "The Truth Divided" here.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.